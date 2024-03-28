Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez set date to discuss future – won’t continue without signing of key player

Barcelona have made little secret of the fact they intend to try and persuade Xavi Hernandez to remain at the club next season, and certainly if the results continue on a positive trajectory. As a result, President Joan Laporta has halted their hunt for a replacement. Now they have a date set to discuss the possibility, despite the fact that Xavi Hernandez has consistently rejected the idea publicly.

If Barcelona fall off in La Liga, and do not get through to the Champions League, Laporta is unlikely to make a strong pitch for him to stay, but should results be there, then Xavi is his preferred option – he is his number one backer too. Sport say that Xavi will sit down with Laporta in just over three weeks, after the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain and the Clasico with Real Madrid on the 21st of April, to discuss the matter.

🚨 Pedri is rushing his recovery to be ready for the game against PSG, but he will not be a starter. @sport pic.twitter.com/9t2Js65AWR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 28, 2024

From Xavi Hernandez’s perspective he is highly unlikely to consider remaining at the club if their only ability to move in the market is for free transfers and low-cost options. He would consider it ‘almost a suicide mission’ to go into next season with the same squad, and believes the recruitment of a top pivot in midfield essential.

It’s a very likely possibility that the Blaugrana are forced into a similar summer to last season, if not more frugal, with no sign of an Ilkay Gundogan figure arriving. The salary limit is currently at a €200m deficit to their spending, and only by making major sales will they be able to get close to being able to make a big-money signing. That is despite the fact they will want to pursue at the very least a right-back, pivot and left winger.