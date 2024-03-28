Alphonso Davies to ignore Bayern Munich contract deadline as Real Madrid move nears

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies looks to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid this summer, after agent Nedal Huoseh attacked the Bavarian club for their negotiating tactics.

The 22-year-old Canadian defender is out of contract in 2025, and while Bayern are keen to renew his deal, they have set a deadline for the end of the month to resolve the matter. Meanwhile Real Madrid lie in wait, hoping to capitalise on the situation in the summer, as Bayern have been clear that they will sell if Davies does not accept a new offer.

Huoseh explained that Bayern’s management of the situation

“It’s not fair that they attack Alphonso now. We were close to reaching an agreement a year ago. Then the entire management of the club was replaced. We didn’t hear anything for seven months. Although during this time I tried to contact the club myself. Now they give us an ultimatum and we must react in two weeks because the club is under pressure and has taken a long time to reorganise their management department? That’s not fair,” he told BILD.

As per Christian Falk of the same outlet, Bayern have reached €14m with their renewal offer, while Huoseh continues to demand €20m per year. The Davies camp does not want to respond to the offer within the deadline, and Real Madrid are in pole position should nothing change.

✅ Alphonso Davies does not want to accept the offer of FC Bayern for a new contract within the ultimatum

❇️ Bayern offer a salary of €14 Mio per year

❇️ Davies demands up to €20 Mio Euro

❇️ a transfer to Real Madrid is becoming more and more likely — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 28, 2024

Davies is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the world, and Real Madrid have been courting him for the best part of a year. Meanwhile Davies’ demands for Bayern would reportedly be close to doubling what he would earn in the Spanish capital. It certainly seems angled towards an exit for Davies.