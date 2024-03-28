4 managerial options in contention for Barcelona: The simple, the difficult, the ideal, the internal

Barcelona have reportedly put their hunt for a new manager on hold in order to see how things play out with Xavi Hernandez this season, in hope that they may be able to change his mind on the upcoming summer exit he announced. However they have ordered their thoughts seemingly.

Four coaches have been stricken from their options, at least for now, but the ideal option is for Xavi to remain, as per MD. In order for him to do so, they see he has to perform well in the Champions League or turn things around in La Liga. Winning either would be the impetus for Xavi to potentially continue his work for the final year of his contract.

While he is undoubtedly the most difficult option, Luis Enrique stands out as one of the coaches that is most appreciated in Can Barca, for his personality, quality as a coach, his experience, his use of young players and his knowledge of the club.

The ‘easy’ option is Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach has the advantage of being available on a free. Laporta is keen on Flick ahead of any of the other German options, and he also has agent Pini Zahavi in his corner. Flick too has plenty of experience and strong character.

The internal option is Rafael Marquez, who currently seems an outside shot. If none of the above were to come off though, the Mexican manager is having an excellent season leading Barca Atletic. He would be cheaper, but working against him were several media incidents, and his lack of name as a manager.

If Luis Enrique is to be believed, then he may as well be taken off their shortlist too. He has noted that he would love to return to Barcelona, but only when the time is right, and that he would not be breaking his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. That deal currently runs until 2025, and PSG’s poor relations with Barcelona mean they will be reluctant to make any concessions.