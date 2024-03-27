WATCH: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows he is a class act with gesture while on England duty

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham did not take long to have fans at the Santiago Bernabeu swooning over his football, but from the very first minute, he has made an excellent impression in the Spanish capital. While he has never played in the top flight in England, he has the hearts of many fans in his home country too.

Ahead of England’s friendly with Belgium on Tuesday night,he demonstrated once again why that is the case. As the national anthems played, Bellingham noticed that his mascot was feeling the cold and after saying something to the child, took his jacket off and gave it to them.

Bellingham on the mark from 10 minutes before the game through to 10 minutes into stoppage time.pic.twitter.com/a0AEI2pgSE — Football España (@footballespana_) March 27, 2024

While a simple gesture, it’s trademark for a player that has stood out for his politeness and willingness to engage with people since arriving in Spain. His work on the pitch has been pretty impressive too, and it was he who scored a stoppage time equaliser to save England from defeat to Belgium.

Jude Bellingham generously gave his jacket to a young player mascot to shield him from the rain before the England vs Belgium match 🥹 ⁰𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩 👏 pic.twitter.com/PayhsWayFR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 26, 2024

After earning a red card in Real Madrid’s last away match against Valencia, and a two-game ban with it, Bellingham will miss out on their return to action against Athletic Club this weekend. He will in all likelihood feature next against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.