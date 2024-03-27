WATCH: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez asks for shirt of Brazil star after Spain clash

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is rarely one to get involved with players from the opposition, but after Spain hosted Brazil on Tuesday night, Perez was to be found in the entrails of the Santiago Bernabeu seeking out a shirt.

That shirt was of course the Brazil number 10 jersey, steeped in history, and in this case worn by Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes. Perez was seen with VInicius Junior and Endrick Felipe waiting for Rodrygo, who gladly gave it to his boss.

Even Florentino Perez asks for a shirt every now and then.pic.twitter.com/0h5u6XQF5b — Football España (@footballespana_) March 27, 2024

He also told Endrick that ‘we’re waiting for you in Madrid’, with the 17-year-old four months away from pulling on the white of Real Madrid. He has agreed a move from Palmeiras worth €40m plus €20m in variables, and will join once he turns 18 in mid-July.

With Endrick scoring in both of Brazil’s matches this international break, and Vinicius in fine form for Real Madrid, Perez’s gesture was no doubt a nice way of showing some love to Rodrygo. His position is likely to be under threat if Kylian Mbappe joins in the summer, and he has been struggling of late, with just one goal and one assist coming from La Liga or Champions League action in his last 14 appearances.