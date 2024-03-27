WATCH: Brazil and Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe goes into stands at Bernabeu for romantic gesture

It was a successful night for future Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe, as he scored his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Brazil shirt during their 3-3 draw with Spain. After the match he was feeling the love, and made his way into the stands.

The moment Endrick will never forget. pic.twitter.com/CUK8r2GyOz — TC (@totalcristiano) March 27, 2024

During the match Endrick came on at half-time, and took a matter of five minutes to make an impact in his future home, volleying home from a corner to make it 2-2. After celebrating with his teammates, Endrick ran to the stands and found his father, who was watching on. The 17-year-old received a mammoth hug in exchange.

Los padres de Endrick reaccionando al primer gol de su hijo en el Santiago Bernabéu. Después de lo mal que lo han pasado en una situación de pobreza, su hijo les está sacando adelante, y cumpliendo su sueño. Qué bonito es el fútbol 🥹🤍pic.twitter.com/thnxduSSOE — SrNaninho (@SrNaninho) March 27, 2024

Endrick vs Spain – 17 years old. pic.twitter.com/eYf294WEPy — RMFC (@TeamRMFC) March 27, 2024

After the game, Endrick waded into the stands at the Bernabeu in order to seek out girlfriend Gabriely Miranda, who he was first seen with in November of 2023. The 21-year-old Brazilian model received his shirt and a little more too.

After the match, Endrick also saw his future President Florentino Perez, who was still affectionate, although thankfully not to the same extent.

Endrick con su novia tras acabar el partido 😍pic.twitter.com/7eVmAdb6tV — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) March 26, 2024