Starlet pours cold water Atletico Madrid and Atalanta transfer rumours – ‘I’m focused on Valencia’

Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera has put himself on the radar of Europe’s top clubs this season with a series of top performances for Los Che this season. However the 19-year-old has come out to address those rumours.

It looks as if a battle could be on between Colombia and Spain for his international allegiance, while he has also emerged as a top target for Atletico Madrid, and has been earmarked by Atalanta as an option.

Last year he barely featured under Gennaro Gattuso and Ruben Baraja, having made his debut under Jose Bordalas, managing just 143 La Liga minutes. It made it a difficult year, as he explained to Relevo.

“It was a s***show last year, it has been a radical change from last year to this one, I had not been able to play with continuity for years and this year I have been given the opportunities, thanks to God and the trust that Ruben Baraja is giving me at Valencia and Santi Denia for Spain [under-21]. I’m not going to lie to you, mentally it was difficult, but it was about being patient and not getting overwhelmed, waiting for my moment, I knew it was going to come and I just had to be a little patient.”

Mosquera has managed to toe the line between aggressive but fair in the challenge in his young career.

“It is true that off the field I am very calm, but on the grass I try to transform myself, but I always have the maxim of maintaining the values ​​that my parents have instilled in me: humility, self-confidence, but respect, faith as well and I believe that I will achieve it, I hope to achieve it because it is what my parents have always instilled in me.”

Regarding the rumours about his future, he paid them little attention.

“I am very focused on Valencia, ignoring the rumours that people say that they want me, that I am very focused on where I am. I try to contribute my grain of sand to the club and I am happy,” he sentenced.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to overhaul their defence in the summer, and Mosquera has been highlighted as a potential option to be a part of that. He recently extended his deal until 2026, and is believed to have a release clause between €70-80m, but Valencia have been willing to negotiate for their young stars in recent years.