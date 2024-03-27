Spanish Football Federation suspend two directors after Prosecutor’s Office request 18-month prison sentences

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have moved quickly to suspend Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera, after the Prosecutor’s Office requested that they were both given 18-month prison sentences for their involvement in the ongoing court case into alleged coercion towards Jenni Hermoso.

Luque, who is the Sporting Director of the men’s national team, and Rivera, who heads the Federation’s marketing department, have been removed from their duties until the court rules on their respective fates, as per Diario AS. It comes after a 2.5 year sentence was asked for by the Prosecutor’s Office for former RFEF President Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso took the decision to file charges soon following the non-consensual kiss that took place between her and Rubiales after Spain won the Women’s World Cup last summer. Both Luque and Rivera was alleged to have travelled to Ibiza during the Spain celebrations to pressure Hermoso in the aftermath of those events in Australia.