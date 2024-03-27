Real Sociedad fear key midfielder will miss remainder of 2023-24 season after metatarsal injury

So far, 2024 has been something of a disaster for Real Sociedad. They have fallen 10 points away from the Champions League places in La Liga after a dreadful run of form, and they also exited the competition itself to Paris Saint-Germain after a 4-1 aggregate defeat. They also fell short in the Copa del Rey, losing out to Mallorca in the semi-finals.

The main aim for Imanol Alguacil’s side now is to ensure European football for next season, but it looks likely that they will be without Brais Mendez for the entirety of the run-in. La Real confirmed on Wednesday that the 27-year-old suffered a metatarsal injury during training on Wednesday.

🏥 Parte médico: Brais Méndezhttps://t.co/xGqrPfzR5R — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) March 27, 2024

According to Diario AS, the likely timeframe for a recovery would be 6-8 weeks, meaning that Mendez would almost certainly play no further part this season. He would also surely be out of contention to be selected for Spain’s squad for Euro 2024.

Real Sociedad do have options to replace Mendez, including Arsen Zakharyan and Ander Barrenetxea, but there’s no doubt that his absence is a major blow to their hopes of finishing the season on a high.