Real Madrid won’t make move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos are said to be monitoring the situation of the English international, whose current contract expires in 2025.

Right-back is an area that Real Madrid will need to address in the coming years. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both 32, and there is currently no long-term successor at the club. As such, one will surely be signed, and it could be Alexander-Arnold – but it won’t be this summer at least.

Following news that Vazquez is set to sign a new one-year contract next week, it’s been reported by Diario AS that Real Madrid do not intend to sign a new right-back in the summer, instead opting to continue with Carvajal and Vazquez for another 12 months.

Despite this, it will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid do try to sign Alexander-Arnold in 2025, which would be a genuine possibility if a new contract with Liverpool is not forthcoming over the next six months or so.