Real Madrid to announce trio of new contracts next week

After news broke that Toni Kroos had given the green light for a one-year contract extension this summer, Real Madrid will announce the deal next week.

News of Kroos’ renewal broke on Wednesday afternoon, and Diario AS say that it will be made official next week, and will be followed by announcements regarding Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez. The veteran pair will also continue next season, extending their deals by a further season.

The 32-year-old Vazquez has performed well when called upon in the absence of Carvajal this season, and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly asked him to carry on playing at the Santiago Bernabeu next year. In particular, Ancelotti appreciates his attitude and work to integrate youngsters into the dressing room.

Meanwhile Nacho was considered to be on the verge of leaving last year, but decided to stay. That was due to his lack of minutes, but with injuries at the back giving him opportunities, the 34-year-old is more than happy to carry on, and is well on the way to becoming a one-club man.

With Luka Modric looking as if he will move on in the summer, Nacho, Vazquez, Kroos and Thibaut Courtois are set to be the only veterans of multiple Champions League wins in the squad, and are still playing an important role in setting the tone Valdebebas. After losing Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos in recent seasons, Ancelotti’s desire to maintain that leadership is understandable.