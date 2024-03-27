Real Madrid “serious” about 16-year-old River Plate wonderkid, possibility that arrival could come this summer

Real Madrid are well known for shopping in the South American market. They signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in consecutive summers back in 2018 and 2019, and they will soon welcome the arrival of Endrick, for whom a deal was agreed back in December 2022.

This time, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Argentina – specifically, they are showing a strong interest in 16-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono. The youngster is regarded as the most talented breakthrough of Argentine football in recent years, alongside River Plate teammate Claudio Echeverri, who is set to join Manchester City.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid hold a serious interest in Mastantuono, who has a €45m release clause, which River are likely to refer to. Because of his age, and his nationality, he could not join a club in Europe until he turns 18, although the report notes that he has an Italian passport, so he could, in essence, join before he reaches this age.

It will be a mad scramble for clubs to sign Mastantuono. Real Madrid will feel that they are more than capable of convincing him to join, although they will face significant competition.