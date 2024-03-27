Real Madrid seal huge renewal – announcement pending

Real Madrid are set to renew the contract of veteran midfielder Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old will pen another one-year extension, after once again considering retirement this season.

The German maestro will return to the Santiago Bernabeu next season after the Euros, having come out of retirement for Germany. He has maintained that he wants to retire at the top of the game, and does not want to go out warming the bench, and it appears he has received sufficient reassurances from Carlo Ancelotti that this will be the case.

Relevo say he will renew for a further year, having played 38 times this season and racked up 2,407 minutes, with about a quarter of the campaign remaining. He feels he is important and operating in a system that accentuates his virtues.

Kroos has arguably been Real Madrid’s best midfielder this season along with Fede Valverde, and his presence has been notable, and even more so when absent. Metronomic passing assured, Kroos continues to allow Los Blancos to set the tempo of games as they please, and as things stand, they have no other player capable of doing so.