Prosecutor sets out 2.5 year prison sentence for Luis Rubiales for Jenni Hermoso kiss plus three more charges

The public prosecutor in Spain has set out charges against former RFEF President Luis Rubiales for coercion and sexual assault related to his non-consensual kiss of Spain star Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup.

Rubiales maintains his innocence, but Diario AS report that the court magistrate has advised the prosecutor to seek a 2.5 years sentence for Rubiales. They detailed that the kiss occurred ‘without consent, in a unilateral and surprising manner’.

The sentence would also include a 200m restraining order on Rubiales relating to Hermoso, €50k in damages, two years of probation, a ban from working in sport during the period of the sentence, and a ban on Rubiales speaking to Hermoso. The investigation has ruled that in addition to the sexual assault, Rubiales pressured her in a ‘consistent manner’ to defend him publicly.

🔴 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 La RFEF elevará a la Comisión Gestora la puesta en marcha de una auditoría forense. ℹ️ https://t.co/93vPqZZ8x2 pic.twitter.com/zfAnx15PnK — RFEF (@rfef) March 27, 2024

Other members of the organisation are also facing charges for coercion, including current men’s Sporting Director Albert Luque, who travelled to Ibiza during the Spain celebrations to pressure her again. The same is the case for former Marketing Director Ruben Rivera, who was sacked, and former coach Jorge Vilda, now in charge of Morocco’s women’s side. All three are facing 1.5 year sentences if they are found guilty.

Rubiales is also under investigation under suspicion of corruption and money laundering currently for construction contracts signed during his time in office, and other ‘irregular’ contracts during the last five years. He currently finds himself in the Dominican Republic, but has denied any wrongdoing from there.

Interim RFEF President Pedro Rocha has ordered an audit of all contracts that were signed during Rubiales’ tenure in order to assure the validity and legality of all the deals linked to him.