Mallorca sell out allocation for Copa del Rey, cheeky Athletic Club fans fail in bid to secure rickets

Eight days after Mallorca began selling their allocation for next month’s Copa del Rey final in Seville, they have announced that all tickets have been sold. 700 tickets were left to be sold on Wednesday, with many turning up at Son Moix to ensure their place for the historic occasion at La Cartuja.

20,698 tickets have been sold by Mallorca, all of which have gone to their supporters. This is despite the best efforts of a few Athletic Club fans, who, according to an official spokesperson from the Balearic club (via MD), travelled from Bilbao to secure tickets for themselves, having missed out on Los Leones’ allocation.

“At 5pm, we put up the sold out sign. The demand has been very high and even more than one Athletic fan travelled from Bilbao to Palma to buy a ticket, without getting it, because they were not residents of the Balearic Islands, as was mandatory.”

It promises to be a spectacular occasion at La Cartuja next month, as Mallorca and Athletic Club both go for Copa del Rey glory.