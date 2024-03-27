“He’s been a very important coach” – Barcelona youngster thankful to Xavi Hernandez for trust shown

The big takeaway from Barcelona’s season so far has been the emergence of several talented youngsters from La Masia, who have gone on to establish themselves in the first team. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have done so to great effect, as has Fermin Lopez, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu.

The latter pair recently spoke to Barcelona’s official media channels (via MD), and it was there that Guiu – who scored on his first team debut against Athletic Club – spoke very highly of head coach Xavi Hernandez for the trust he has shown in the younger players.

“I think Xavi has been a very important coach for Barça, especially us youngsters, who are giving us a lot of opportunities. He’s someone that has to be appreciated.”

Guiu also revealed who has helped him the most since he broke into the first team fold.

“Everyone has helped me, especially Lewandowski and Araujo. They’ve helped me a lot. They’re great people in general, all of them.”

Fort spoke on his idol, and he admitted that it is a Barcelona legend.

“Puyol. I think that his way of living the badge, feeling the colours and defending this team is a unique way, and one to admire. I believe and I think that it is how everyone should do it, and I hope one day I can do it like him.”