Eduardo Camavinga injury update: France midfielder escapes major problem with twisted ankle

Real Madrid can breathe a sigh of relief that they have made it through the final international break of the season without any injury issues, after tests on Eduardo Camavinga revealed no injury to the Frenchman.

Camavinga was subbed out during France’s 2-1 win over Chile after feeling discomfort in his ankle. Diario AS say that after a scan, Camavinga turned his ankle but did not do any lasting damage, and assure that he will be present for Real Madrid’s next game against Athletic Club on Sunday.

The 21-year-old suffered a muscle tear during the November international break that ruled him out for the back end of 2023, but has escaped any issues on this occasion. Carlo Ancelotti looks as if he will have all of his midfielders available as they go into a crucial run of five games against Athletic (H), Manchester City (H), Real Mallorca (A), Manchester City (A) and Barcelona (H).