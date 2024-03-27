‘Difficult’ – Barcelona loanee has slim chance of returning in the summer

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia arrived at the club with plenty of optimism that he could be the solution to chronic issues at the back for the club, and a partner for Gerard Pique in 2020. However things never quite worked out for the ex-Manchester City defender, and he was forced out on loan at the end of last summer.

Garcia has had his strongest season in Spanish football at Girona this year, and has been a regular as they challenge for Champions League football. Individually, he has impressed too, in a side that was above Barcelona in the table until last weekend.

Yet Marca report that it will be ‘difficult’ for him to return to Barcelona in the summer. Between returning loanees and current central defenders in the squad, the Blaugrana have eight options in central defence. The development of Pau Cubarsi has moved Garcia even further down the pecking order.

The ‘ideal’ situation as it is described is for a sale, although he could leave on loan again too. Girona could even be a permanent destination, with the Catalan side potentially playing in the Champions League next season. Barcelona’s financial situation means most players will be for sale for the right price.

Garcia’s chances of earning a role next season do seem slim, and perhaps only a fire-sale of more senior defenders would see him retain his spot. At the age of 24 though, Garcia appears to be enjoying having a regular spot at Girona, and may well pursue regular football again.