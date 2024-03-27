Dani Alves could be out of prison until 2025, appeal verdict won’t be reached anytime soon

Earlier this week, Dani Alves was provisionally released from prison, having posted bail. It is the first time in over 14 months that the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has been out of jail, having been arrested on sexual assault charges back in January 2023.

Alves was convicted on those charges earlier this month, and handed a sentence of four and a half years, but an appeal has since been launched by his defence. While that verdict is awaited, he is free to enjoy his freedom – provided that he does not leave Spain.

Alves could be out of prison for a while yet, as it’s unlikely that the outcome of his appeal will be heard anytime soon. Marca say that, at this stage, it is difficult to see it being heard before the beginning of 2025 – this can be inferred from text released by the Court of Appeal of Barcelona.

For now, the case remains open, and it may not be closed again for some time to come.