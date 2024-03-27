Business move suggests Robert Lewandowski won’t be leaving Barcelona any time soon

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has been questioned regularly and often in scathing terms this season, following 12 months of form that were not at his usual standard. Yet the Polish striker, with a year left on his deal, and an extension clause, is not going anywhere.

Sky DE report that Saudi Arabia are interested in Lewandowski this summer, and there has in the past been talk of him turning down €100m offers from the Middle East. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid are supposedly monitoring his situation too, but Lewandowski is not interested in going anywhere.

📍Robert #Lewandowski, understand that he definitely wants to stay at @FCBarcelona in summer! He has no plans for a transfer at this stage … ➡️ But: There's still a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia and interesting clubs from Europe. Atlético is monitoring his situation. 13… pic.twitter.com/QlHmTpAj3V — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 27, 2024

The Polish striker has a clause in his contract that states his deal will also be renewed for a fourth season if he plays in 50% of Barcelona‘s matches next season too. Outside of that, he has been clear that he is enjoying life in the Catalan capital.

Joan Fontes of Bar Canaletes also revealed that his wife Anna Lewandowska is planning to open a gym in Barcelona this September, as part of her fitness brand portfolio, suggesting that the family have no intention of leaving the club.

El lunes en @BarCanaletes os apuntamos un dato de color que refuerza la tesis de que Lewandowski seguirá ligado al Barça la próxima temporada a pesar de las ofertas mareantes de Arabia.

Dale al play pic.twitter.com/uOCLtssGKi — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) March 27, 2024

This also comes a number of weeks after it was reported that the Lewandowski family were building a mansion on the outskirts of Barcelona. Part of the debate around his future springs from the fact that he is ageing and earning one of the top wages in the squad, while the Blaugrana struggle to battle their salary limit, but it appears he has every intention of fulfilling that contract.