Barcelona to offer Xavi Hernandez new role if he leaves managerial position

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could remain linked to the club beyond the end of the season even if he does go through with his decision to step down as manager. President Joan Laporta is keen to keep Xavi linked to the club, and will create a new role for him.

One of Xavi’s key complaints during his time at the club is that he has not felt appreciated for his work, and Laporta will try to show him that he does value his efforts. As per Barca Reservat (via TV3), Laporta will make Xavi the offer to become ambassador of the Barca Foundation alongside Alex Roca, an iconic athlete in Spain for completing marathons with cerebral palsy.

🚨 The Appeals Committee has rejected Barcelona's appeal against Xavi's two-match suspension. Consequently, he will miss the matches against Las Palmas and Cádiz. @victor_nahe pic.twitter.com/LZMhnNMAT5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 27, 2024

As as been reported previously, Laporta is still keen to change Xavi’s mind if things go well from here until the end of the season, and he would rather Xavi see out his deal until 2025. Thus far, Xavi has given no indication that he will change his mind, but Barcelona have reportedly put their hunt for the next manager on hold for the time being.