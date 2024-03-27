Barcelona still in contact with Arsenal and Chelsea target who has €50m release clause

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new left winger next season, having used Joao Felix on that flank this season with varying degrees of success. After it emerged that Bryan Zaragoza was an option that was on the table, the latest is that the Blaugrana were still tracking Nico Williams.

After the Athletic Club winger signed a new deal through to 2026, it was thought that the Blaugrana would not pursue Williams, as they had been hoping to get him on a free. In recent months he has been linked with Aston Villa and Liverpool, but Chelsea and Arsenal are the two names that are being mentioned with most certainty regarding Williams.

🚨 Barça continues to monitor Nico Williams as a potential signing this summer. The player's release clause is €50m. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/rfe81WrXcN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 27, 2024

Yet Sport report that Barcelona have maintained contact with his camp, and continue to monitor the 21-year-old. They are aware that he will leave Bilbao for no less than €50m, and it would require major sales before they could contemplate moving for him.

Zaragoza looks a more likely alternative, who Sporting Director Deco believes he can perhaps get on loan. It appears the left-wing spot, while second on their priority list, will only be addressed once they have clarity on who will fill the gaping hole left by Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield.