Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez sues journalist over “very nasty messages” claim

Xavi Hernandez’s relationship with the Catalan media has been ropy for at least the last 12 months, and that continues earlier this month when he hit out at personnel in the aftermath of Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Napoli.

On the back of this, journalist Manuel Jabois – of El Pais and Cadena SER – claimed that Xavi had sent him “very nasty messages” back in 2018, but the Barcelona head coach is not happy about this, and as reported by Relevo, he has decided to take legal action against Jabois.

Xavi has already filed a lawsuit, with the report stating that the 44-year-old coach “considers these statements to be totally false. and an attack on the right to honour”.

Xavi has cited the media as one of his reasons for stepping down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, and it’s clear that his relationship with the press has been rocky, seemingly even before he took the reins in Catalonia back in 2021.