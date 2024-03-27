Barcelona have concerns over four injury issues following international break

Barcelona are entering their most crucial period of the season, with a month that could define their campaign. In the space of a few weeks, Barcelona clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, while also going up against Las Palmas, Cadiz and Real Madrid, at the end of which they will have a good idea of whether they have any hope of retaining their title next season.

They should have Ferran Torres with them. The Valencian forward has completed three training sessions now, and is expected to be fit for their first game back against Las Palmas. There are four issues that Xavi Hernandez will be keeping a close eye on as the international break draws to a close.

🚨 Ferran Torres has been training at full capacity for several days and, except for a major setback, he will be available against Las Palmas on Saturday. @carlostc00 pic.twitter.com/OVhvMblbFm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 27, 2024

Jules Kounde was rested in France’s win over Chile, having suffered muscle discomfort following the Germany game last week. Meanwhile Ronald Araujo was sent home early by Uruguay, as he also had a muscle strain. He did not play, but did complete 12 training sessions.

Andreas Christensen missed Barcelona’s final game before the break with muscle discomfort against Atletico Madrid, and he trained separately from the group with Araujo on Wednesday, and has still not fully recovered. As per MD, Robert Lewandowski is also feeling the effects of his play-off wins over Estonia and Wales with Poland. He received a blow to the leg, and was treated with ice before extra time, but would go on to complete the match.

The Las Palmas game will be followed by an 11-day break before they clash with PSG in the Champions League, meaning Xavi Hernandez may well be tempted to rest all four in hope of having them at 100% for European duty. Whether he feels they can beat Las Palmas without them will no doubt be decisive in his thinking, and it’s certainly no given. In the away leg, only a 93rd minute penalty from Ilkay Gundogan saved all three points for the Blaugrana.