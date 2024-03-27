Barcelona have 50% sell-on clause available on reported Atletico Madrid target

Barcelona welcome Las Palmas to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this weekend for their first match after the international break. It will also be their last fixture before they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, as they are off the following weekend because of the Copa del Rey final.

Saturday’s encounter will give Barcelona the opportunity to cast their eyes over Mika Marmol, who joined Las Palmas last summer from the Catalan giants. Another impressive performance from the 22-year-old could see his stock increase further, which is something that the Blaugrana wouldn’t overly complain about.

This is because Barcelona have a 50% sell-on as part of the deal agreed last summer, as per Sport. Because of their ongoing financial woes, they will be hoping that Las Palmas sell – and it’s possible, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs keen on Marmol’s signature.

Marmol has progressed into an excellent centre-back, and Barcelona will feel that a significant fee should be generated for him. They will be praying on a sale this summer, which would ensure extra funds for them.