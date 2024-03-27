Barcelona believe that Xavi Hernandez will stay on as manager if certain goals are achieved

Ever since Xavi Hernandez announced his intention to step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season, there has been constant speculation that he could reverse his decision before the campaign comes to an end.

Much of this has been driven by reports that Joan Laporta and Deco would like to see Xavi stay on, although the 44-year-old coach, whenever he has addressed the situation in the media, has been clear that he wants to walk away in the summer.

Still, Barcelona continue to have blind faith, and according to MD, they believe that Xavi will continue as manager if certain goals are achieved between now and the end of the season – specifically, winning La Liga or the Champions League (or even reaching the final of the latter competition).

It is a very tall order for Barcelona to win either of these competitions, but it’s not completely out of the question either. Still, even if any of these are achieved, it’s far from guaranteed that Xavi will change his mind.