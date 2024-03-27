Barcelona anticipate blow in bid to end 26-year Nike partnership

Over the last few weeks, there has bee plenty of speculation surrounding Barcelona’s kit manufacturer situation. The club want to break their agreement with Nike, as was revealed by Joan Laporta last week, but the process would require them to pay out a significant amount of money, as their contract runs until 2028.

Puma are interested in taking over from Nike, and they are prepared to pay much more, which is what Barcelona need amid their ongoing financial woes. However, they need Nike to sign off on the dissolution of their partnership, and Sport have reported that this decision could come in the next 10-15 days.

A meeting is scheduled between Barcelona and Nike during this period, at which point the latter will communication their decision. The report states that those within the Catalan club are pessimistic of getting their way, and they also do not expect an improved offer to arrive, too.