Atletico Madrid set asking price for central defender

Atletico Madrid defender Caglar Soyuncu could well be set for a very brief spell in the Spanish capital. Los Colchoneros signed him on a free last summer from Leicester City, but appear to be open to an exit.

Soyuncu lasted six months in Madrid before being loaned out to Fenerbahce in search of more game time. The 27-year-old is now considering remaining in Turkish football next season. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella advised him to seek out regular football during the winter in order to retain his starting spot for his national side. In addition, Fenerbahce are his boyhood club, and he is delighted to be playing there. His partner of four years also lives there, and he is enjoying living closer to them.

🚨🇨🇴 Bologna and Colombian center-back Jhon Lucumí is being monitored by Atlético Madrid. Sources close to the player indicate that the option of joining Atleti is gaining strength. Bologna wants €25m, a figure that could be negotiated with the Italian club.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/vQvV76ApTm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 27, 2024

As per Diario AS, Atletico Madrid will ask for €15m for his signature this summer, a fee that Fenerbahce will try to negotiate down. The Turkish giants have also shown plenty of interest in him since he became available.

It would be sound business for Atletico if they could sell Soyuncu for €15m, given he arrived for nothing. While Fenerbahce might be able to negotiate Los Rojiblancos down, counting on the desire of the player to play there, Soyuncu received interest from the likes of Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Porto, which shows the interest he could command on the market.