Atletico Madrid looking towards 20-year-old Argentina right-back to improve defence

Atletico Madrid are looking to reshape their defence this summer, and the position of Nahuel Molina could be under threat, with Diego Simeone often trusting others ahead of the ex-Udinese man. Sporting Director Andrea Berta has set his sights on the right-back that may eventually come for his position in the national team, Agustin Giay of San Lorenzo.

The Argentine under-20 captain has 76 appearances to his name already, and has opened the door to a summer exit, saying that ‘I’m focused on San Lorenzo until June, then, why not make the jump?’ Giay caught Berta’s eye last summer, and remains a target with an asking price of €8m.

🚨🇪🇸 Atlético Madrid are set to discuss new deal with Alejandro Iturbe. Several clubs are following him. His current contract is running until 2025. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/kJ11feqtZ8 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 27, 2024

The issue might be their competition. Lazio, Milan, Benfica, Olympique Marseille and even Al-Sadd of Qatar have all shown interest in Giay as per Marca. The 20-year-old is also a major target for Granada. Sporting Director Matteo Tognozzi had already spied him while scouting for Juventus, but with relegation to Segunda looking likely, that will hurt their chances of signing the 20-year-old.

Los Rojiblancos invested €20m in Molina two summers ago, but for the majority of his time at Atletico, he has been error-strewn in his performances, although there has been evidence of his quality too. Often against more threatening opponents, Simeone has opted to use Marcos Llorente as a makeshift right-back rather than Molina.