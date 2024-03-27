Atletico Madrid identify 22-year-old La Liga star as possible replacement for departing defender

With the news that Mario Hermoso is expected to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, the hunt for a replacement is now on. It will be a big job for Sporting Director Andrea Berta, as the 28-year-old has been a key player for Diego Simeone in recent seasons.

A similar profile is wanted by Atleti, a left-footed centre-back that is good with the ball at their feet. Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol falls into this category, and Diario AS have reported that Los Rojiblancos have identified the 22-year-old as a possible target for this summer’s transfer window.

Marmol isn’t the only one on Atleti’s shortlist, with Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera, Lens’ Facundo Medina and Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi also revealed to be targets. Las Palmas will surely hope that Marmol isn’t the one that is preferred by Simeone and Berta.

It will be interesting to see who Atletico Madrid go for. Marmol certainly looks to be a prime candidate as his stage because of his similarities with Hermoso, and he could be a more financially-viable option too.