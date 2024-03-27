Almeria star receives four-match ban for “robbery” comments made after controversial Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Almeria, from which they came from 2-0 down to secure the win, remains as one of the most controversial matches in La Liga this season. The visitors, who were without a league victory at that time, felt very aggrieved after claiming that three decisions had gone against them at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid were awarded a controversial penalty, and had their second goal awarded despite an apparent handball by Vinicius Junior, while Almeria also had a goal ruled out for an alleged foul on Jude Bellingham. The Andalusian side fumed in the aftermath, and this was especially the case for midfielder Gonzalo Melero, who said that he and his teammates had been “robbed” of a positive result.

Melero had been under investigation over those remarks, and Marca have now reported that the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee will hand out a four-match ban as a result. It means that Pepe Mel will be without Melero for matches against Osasuna, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Getafe.

It was already nigh-on impossible for Almeria to avoid relegation this season, as they are 14 points adrift of Celta Vigo at this stage, and Melero’s absence will certainly make this even more difficult.