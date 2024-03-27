20 players confirmed for Spain’s Euro 2024 squad, three positions still to be decided

With the final international break of the season now done, club football will make its return this weekend. For national team bosses, this is a crucial period for them to come to a definitive decision of their squads for this summer’s European Championship – and Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is no different.

As it turns out, de la Fuente has already decided on the vast majority of his squad for Euro 2024. From the matches against Colombia and Brazil, three players will need to be cut, and according to Diario AS, it will be a right-back, left-back and midfielder or forward that goes – specifically, they say that Jesus Navas, Marc Cucurella and Alex Baena/Gerard Moreno will be those to depart.

Navas is in competition with Pedro Porro for the second right-back spot behind Dani Carvajal, while Cucurella is expected to miss out in favour of Jose Gaya and Alejandro Grimaldo. Baena/Moreno would be replaced by Pedri, provided that the Barcelona midfielder is fit and ready for Euro 2024.

De la Fuente has the season run-in to make the finishing touches to his Spain squad. As such, it is a very important few weeks for those currently on the edge of being included.