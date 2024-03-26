(WATCH) Cheeky Rodrygo Goes goal gives Brazil hope against Spain

Spain go in at the break with a 2-1 lead in their friendly clash with Brazil in Madrid as Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes fired back for the visitors.

La Roja slipped to a 1-0 loss in London against Colombia over the weekend and head coach Luis de la Fuente opted to make 10 changes to his starting line up.

De la Fuente’s alterations could be a window into his thinking ahead of Euro 2024 this summer and the hosts have looked strong at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez slotted home from the penalty spot to give Spain an early lead before Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal teed up Dani Olmo to curl home a superb second.

🔝¡¡GOOOL de Rodri!! 👏El capitán en el día de hoy no falla desde los once metros después de una difícil semana en el que el mediocentro del City ha perdido a su abuelo#SelecciónRTVE 📺En directo: https://t.co/5nU3wsd108 pic.twitter.com/PEMJ8ftIWf — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 26, 2024

Magic by Dani Olmo! 🪄 The Spaniard nutmegs one Brazilian player and dances past another before making it 2-0 to his side with a nice finish 🤌🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WjCMJ1zExB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 26, 2024

Despite Spain looking to be in cruise control from there, Brazil have kept themselves in the contest, as Rodygo pounced on a defensive error to chip home a clever finish.

Spain have not beaten Brazil since 1990, with a 0-0 friendly draw in Vigo back in 1999, followed by a 3-0 FIFA Confederations Cup loss in 2013.

Images via Getty Images