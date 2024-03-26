(WATCH) Captain Rodri puts Spain ahead against Brazil

Spain have secured a perfect start in their friendly clash with Brazil in Madrid.

La Roja slipped to a 1-0 defeat in London against Colombia over the weekend and Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his starting line up.

The team taking to the pitch against the Samba Boys at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu could be an indication of de la Fuente’s plans for Euro 2024.

The rotated side were given a perfect chance to edge in front in the Spanish capital as Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the penalty area.

Captain for the night Rodri Hernandez assumed responsibility from the spot and the Manchester City midfielder calmly slotted home the breakthrough.

Spain have not beaten Brazil since 1990, with a 0-0 friendly draw in Vigo back in 1999, followed by a 3-0 FIFA Confederations Cup loss in 2013.

La Roja have not lost a game in Spain since their 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland in Zaragoza in September 2022.

