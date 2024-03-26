Vitor Roque’s agent reveals how Barcelona are paying his transfer fee

Vitor Roque is expected to play a key role for Barcelona in the 2023/24 season run in.

After reaching an agreement to bring forward his arrival from Athletico Paranaense to January, the 19-year-old has impressed in his early days in Catalonia.

Two goals in nine La Liga appearances is a solid start for the Brazilian who arrived on the back of a serious injury at his former club.

Xavi Hernandez has moved him into Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages as an indication of his plans.

Barcelona have no intention of loaning him out for next season and he will form part of the squad under a new head coach next season.

Ahead of the return to action, following the international break, Vitor Roque’s agent André Cury has offered an update on how Barcelona are structuring their transfer payments to Athletico.

“At the moment there’s a queue of clubs that would be willing to sign him for €50m. Barca has only paid €10m so far, it’s a detailed operation”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Barca pays €5m every six months until they reach €31m permanently.

“To meet all the variables, Vitor needs to be a starter. If he was a starter at Barca at 20, his valuation would be €200m.

“Barca will also pay €1m if he wins the Ballon d’Or and €2-3m for being in the three best in the FIFA vote.

“The rest comes from being a starter in half of the games ins his contract.”

The deal to bring Vitor Roque to Barcelona included the €31m fee Cury mentions, paid over a set period, with €30m more in performance related variables on a contract until 2031.