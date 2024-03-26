Villarreal tie down key midfielder to new contract ahead of the summer

Villarreal have tied down veteran midfielder Dani Parejo to another contract, which will extend their link into a sixth season if he fulfils the deal.

The 34-year-old captain has remained a key player under Marcelino Garcia Toral after he was dropped by Quique Setien earlier in the season, and it looks as if the Asturian is keen to continue relying on him. Parejo joined from Valencia four years ago and has been at the heart of the club’s most successful era yet, winning a Europa League and reaching the Champions League semi-finals. His previous deal was set to end this summer, and his new one will see him through to the age of 36.

Dani Parejo has extended his Villarreal contract for a further two years. pic.twitter.com/vjpwQOlioV — Football España (@footballespana_) March 26, 2024

Currently he has 182 appearances, 12 goals and 31 assists to his name at Villarreal, the most he has racked up outside of his time at Valencia. Marcelino has been charged with a transition away from veterans like Parejo, Etienne Capoue and Raul Albiol, but it looks as if he will be relying on the Madrid native to shepherd in the new era at La Ceramica.