Two Premier League sides eyeing Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez announced at the end of January that he would be leaving the club this summer, but he might have options not to leave management altogether.

Xavi’s departure remains somewhat up in the air, with Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta refusing to rule out the possibility of him staying beyond the summer. Xavi has remained adamant that he is leaving – ‘at this point in time, nothing has changed’. He has also said that he would not be taking another job in the summer, instead preferring a sabbatical next year. He also said he wanted to take his kids to the preseason curtain-raiser the Joan Gamper trophy, and relax with his family.

According to HITC, Chelsea and Newcastle United are considering him amongst their candidates for potential vacancies this summer. Ruben Amorim has been linked with the Chelsea job, and Roberto Mancini with the Newcastle position, but both Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe are under pressure as the summer approaches.

It looks highly unlikely that Xavi would jump into another job immediately after Barcelona. He feels a special connection with the Blaugrana, but has spoken of ‘owing’ it to his family to spend more time with them thereafter. He has also been working more or less solidly since his retirement, immediately moving into management at Al-Sadd in Qatar, albeit in a more relaxed setting.