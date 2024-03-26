Spain held by late Brazil equaliser in Madrid thriller

Spain were unable to hold on as Brazil snatched a dramatic late 3-3 draw in Madrid.

La Roja kicked off 2024 with a 1-0 loss against Colombia in London last week and the hosts were seeking a reaction at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis de la Fuente made 10 starting changes for the clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with an eye towards his plan for Euro 2024.

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez got the ball rolling, on a goal filled night in the Spanish capital, as he slotted home from the penalty spot, as part of his role as captain for the night.

Dani Olmo’s quickly doubled Spain’s lead before the break but Rodrygo Goes chipped home before the half time whistle.

The excitement continued after the restart as Endrick Felipe followed up his winning goal against England to equalise for Brazil.

The incoming Real Madrid star continues to attract attention during the international break with another superbly taken goal.

Rodri tucked home from the spot late, as Spain looked set edge out a victory, but Brazil had the final say, as Lucas Paqueta scored from the spot in the sixth minute of added time.

Spain have just one friendly game before Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14 as they take on Andorra the week before.

