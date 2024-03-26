Real Madrid linked with 18-year-old centre-back in Argentina

One of the ideas floating around the Spanish capital currently is that Real Madrid will try to get younger in central defence this summer, with Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba all into their thirties, and Eder Militao coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury. One of the young defenders they have supposedly been watching is Boca Juniors’ 18-year-old central defender Aaron Anselmo.

Making his debut last year, Anselmo has played twice this season, and now has seven appearances at senior level to his name. According to ESPN Argentina, while Real Madrid were on their trip to scout Franco Mastantuono, they also took in some of Anselmo.

📺 #ESPNF12 | #ESPNenStarPlus ¿EL REAL MADRID SE LLEVA A LAS JOYAS DE RIVER Y BOCA? Mastantuono y Anselmino, en la mira de la Casa Blanca. pic.twitter.com/DIk1SFEjLx — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) March 25, 2024

He has a contract until 2028 and an €18m release clause, thus he would certainly be affordable for Los Blancos. The main target appears to be Leny Yoro of Lille, but it would be no surprise if they are evaluating other alternatives too. Most of the other central defenders linked with Real Madrid over recent months have been playing in Europe, which would suggest they want a more immediate option to come in and perform sooner. Their other recruits from Latin America have generally been made with time factored in for their adaptation.