Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have put offers on the table for Barcelona target

During the January transfer window it had been reported that Barcelona had made the decision to go for Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia. Their captain has stood out as one of the best in the division over the last two seasons, and is likely to be one of the bargains of the summer.

Perhaps not for Barcelona though. As per Sport, talks with Garcia have been dead for a number of weeks. Garcia said publicly in November that he would be keen to move to Barcelona, his boyhood club, but it appears he has fallen down the list of priorities in the Catalan capital.

The Catalan daily go on to say that Garcia already has firm offers from teams in the Premier League and Bundesliga for this summer, and Barcelona will not take that step until they know what funds will be available to them.

It seems likely that this will remain the case until the Blaugrana can begin making sales in the summer, and that uncertainty could well see them miss out on the Girona captain. With Garcia seemingly an alternative to Amadou Onana, or perhaops even an opportunity rather than a priority, it would require a large leap of faith for Garcia to wait for a Barcelona side struggling for cash.