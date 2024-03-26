Nico Williams named as key summer transfer target for Arsenal

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is expected to be at the centre of a potential summer transfer battle.

The Basque giants are aware of the growing transfer interest in the Spanish international despite agreeing a contract extension with him until 2027.

Williams has consistently stated his desire to stay in Bilbao, and the club are looking to protect their interests, if a bid does come in for the 21-year-old.

Alongside interest from within La Liga, there are ongoing links to the Premier League, with title chasing Arsenal amongst the teams monitoring his progress.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has offered an update on the Gunners summer transfer plans, as part of his exclusive remarks in Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing, and he is confident of firm interest in Williams at the Emirates Stadium.

Watts claims Williams is higher on the list of possible options for Arsenal, ahead of other rumoured targets, despite Athletic Club likely pushing for at least €60m to consider a sale.