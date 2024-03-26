Neymar Junior is keen on rejoining Barcelona following Joan Laporta conversations

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has always been partial to statement signings, and he could attempt to bring Neymar Junior back to the club down the line. The Brazilian is keen on a move, and has expressed as much to Laporta.

As revealed by Bar Canaletes, Neymar and Laporta speak regularly, and there is a desire from the Al-Hilal forward to join Barcelona once his spell in Saudi Arabia finishes. The 32-year-old, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered in September, is out of contract in the summer of 2025, when he could sign on a free at the age of 33.

Joan Fontes points out that Neymar’s son Davi Lucca still lives in Barcelona with the mother of the child, and that with an outrageous two-year contract in Saudi Arabia, money is unlikely to be a problem for the Brazilian. The 2025 summer also comes a year ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States, which Neymar may well want to hit top form for, in what could be his last major tournament with Brazil.

This time next summer, it remains likely that Barcelona are still struggling to bring in major stars due to their economic situation, and certainly Neymar possesses as much talent as anyone in the Blaugrana squad, and would likely be the biggest star attraction. Nevertheless, at the age of 33, as he would be then, and with little football in his boots over the past two years, the question will be asked whether directing a youthful project around an ageing and injury-prone star is wise.