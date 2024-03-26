MLS clubs trying to tempt Atletico Madrid veteran into summer move

Atletico Madrid have struggled defensively this season, but there is a strong argument to say that their two best defenders this season have been the pair that are out of contract in the summer: Mario Hermoso and Axel Witsel.

The former appears to be on his way out of the club with little progress being made on a new deal, while Witsel has been something of a pleasant surprise for Colchoneros, moving back from midfield last season, but exhibiting excellent form this year.

According to MD, Witsel does not have an offer on the table from Atletico Madrid. They have communicated that they would like to extend his deal, while Diego Simeone is delighted with his performances. Only Jan Oblak has played more matches this season than the 34-year-old Belgian, and he is thought to be enjoying his time there.

🚨🇪🇸 Despite the fact that Koke’s contract with Atlético Madrid will be renewed year after year, there is the possibility for both parties to mutually decide to separate when they deem it appropriate. If one day Koke realizes that he no longer fits into the club’s plans, he can… pic.twitter.com/4DKvWg4P7u — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 26, 2024

Witsel has received interest from Major League Soccer though. There were approaches in 2022, which he turned down in favour of remaining in Europe, but now Inter Miami and Los Angeles Galaxy have both made contact in recent weeks to offer him an exit route.

Los Rojiblancos already have Cesar Azpilicueta and Stefan Savic extended for next year, although the latter could still leave. There is also talk that Los Rojiblancos want to rebuild their backline, but if both Witsel and Hermoso were to leave, then only Azpilicueta, Jose Maria Gimenez and Savic would be on their books for next season, although Reinildo Mandava can play in central defence too.