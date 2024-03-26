Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Latest on wonderkid Nico Paz, Ronald Araujo and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid starlet Nico Paz wanted by numerous teams

Real Madrid are very happy with him and his performance, because he has shown his talent, both with Castilla and when he was with the first team, and scoring a goal. The club are happy, but there is no defined plan for Paz next season in terms of a club.

There are lots of teams that want Paz on loan next season, and there’s a chance that he leaves on loan in order to continue growing. Real Madrid are putting together a very strong team next season, and the plan is for him to have good minutes next season in order to continue growing, but there is no one club in mind just yet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and the right-back situation at Real Madrid

There’s no news as of now on Dani Carvajal, but with Lucas Vazquez, he will be offered a new contract, because they want him to continue. It’s not yet 100% clear what Vazquez wants to do. He is 100% happy at Real Madrid, but he is waiting to see if he will have a sufficient role in the team next season. The two parties will sit down to discuss that in the near future.

With Alexander-Arnold, he has to speak with Liverpool first to see if the conditions are in place for him to want to sign a new deal, or if he wants to try something new. Real Madrid are paying very close attention to what happens with him. They will wait until Alexander-Arnold speaks with Liverpool and clarifies whether he is staying or leaving first though.

Ronald Araujo negotiations with Barcelona still not close

It’s true that President Joan Laporta does not want him to leave. As far as I know, both sides continue negotiating and speaking, but I do not have confirmation of advances in recent weeks. Araujo is happy at Barcelona, and Barcelona want him to stay, but there is still a distance between the two regarding the terms of a deal. They will continue talks.