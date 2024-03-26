Manchester United ‘angry’ with Sevilla over Hannibal Mejbri’s loan issues

Manchester United are frustrated by a lack of game time for Hannibal Mejbri on loan at Sevilla.

The Premier League giants accepted a loan offer for the Tunisian international in the January transfer window.

With his first team opportunities significantly limited at Old Trafford, the move was hoped to revive his stalling career, and offer a boost to Sevilla’s midfield options.

In his early days at Sevilla, Mejbri was reportedly involved in a disagreement with his new teammates, and Quique Sanchez Flores removed him from the first team squad as the situation settled.

However, with just La Liga one start so far in Andalucia, he looks certain to be heading back to Manchester this summer, with Sevilla not interested in activating their €18m purchase clause.

As per reports from Diario AS, United are angry over Flores’ lack of willingness to bring Mejbri into his plans, and it could impact future transfer dealings between the clubs.

Tottenham are also unhappy with Alejo Veliz’s lack of action at Sevilla, after joining on loan just after Mejbri, but injuries have disrupted his rhythm in Spain.