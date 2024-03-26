Manchester City’s plans for a UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid have been hit by another injury concern.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Los Blancos in the competition for the third successive campaign after being paired together at the quarter final stage.

City head to Madrid for the first leg on April 9 with the return fixture set for Manchester eight days later.

Guardiola faces a nervous wait over veteran full back Kyle Walker after he was forced off in the opening stages of England’s weekend defeat to Brazil.

Walker’s withdrawal at Wembley was initially flagged up as a precaution by England boss Gareth Southgate but Guardiola will assess the picture in the coming days.

However, the post international window picture now has another concern for Guardiola, with John Stones forced off in the first minutes of England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Stones’ groin issue will be checked on his return to Manchester with City also facing Premier League title rivals Arsenal at home on March 31.