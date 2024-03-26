Luis de la Fuente admits Euro 2024 squad uncertainty after Brazil draw

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is still making his mind up over some key Euro 2024 squad calls.

La Roja have endured a frustrating starting start to 2024 after storming to qualification for the tournament in November.

Defeat to Colombia was followed up by a late 3-3 draw at home to Brazil in Madrid as Spain start 2024 without a win.

De la Fuente made 10 starting changes between the two games and he is still assessing his options ahead of the big kick off in Germany in June.

The majority of de la Fuente’s starting XI is already set with Barcelona star Pedri set to return to his midfield ahead of the competition.

His Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal has forced his way to the front of the queue in de la Fuente’s mind but other calls are unresolved at this stage.

“We have learned and drawn positive conclusions from the Brazil game. We ended strongly and feel we can go far as a team,” as per reports from Marca.

“Lamine Yamal had a brilliant performance, but we have to be cautious. He does what we ask for the team.

“We have world class players that make this team exciting and generates expectations.

“These performances make my job very difficult, because there’s lots to choose from, and that’s very good.”

Spain have just one friendly game before Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14 as they take on Andorra the week before.