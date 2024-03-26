Ligue 1 side to make offer for defender scouted by Manchester United this summer

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye arrived with plenty of hope that he could turn into a top prospect last summer, and sixmonths later teams were already willing to offer them a 600% profit on the Senegalese. Yet with a number of major teams interested in him ahead of this summer, if they are to sell, then Barcelona may be tempted to hold out for more.

As per Sport, RC Lens are set to come back in with a second offer for the 19-year-old this summer. Initially they offered a loan deal for Faye in the January transfer window with an obligatory buy clause of €9m. Now the Catalan press have referenced reports in Senegal which say that Lens will come back in with a larger offer this summer.

Elsewhere fees as high as €25-30m have been mentioned for the impressive youngster, who arrived for just €1.5m last summer from Croatian side NK Kustosija. It has been confirmed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund scouts have watched Faye live, and no doubt if those sides are willing to make a move, Barcelona will want closer to €30m mark than €9m. Given Barcelona’s plethora of central defenders, and their economic situation, Faye looks a prime candidate to leave.