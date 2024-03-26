Real Madrid are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The France international has opted against signing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain and will be available as a free agent in June.

The club have confirmed he will leave and Mbappe has indicated the final formalities will be completed before Euro 2024 starts on June 14.

Real Madrid remain on course to sign Mbappe but their salary package still means a huge investment from Los Blancos.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed the move could still require Real Madrid to sell players to maintain financial balance and harmony in the dressing room.

Former Valencia star, and La Liga title winner, Mohamed Sissoko has come out to reject Laporta’s remarks and back Mbappe to shine in Madrid.

“I think Kylian will go to Real Madrid. It’s the perfect time to play for them. I wish him great success in his new career stage”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I disagree with Laporta. Real Madrid is a great club with great players. Mbappe will be a great signing.”

With all parties waiting for the green light to seal the transfer, the wait continues, and no update will be provided until the two cannot meet in this season’s UEFA Champions League.