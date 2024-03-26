How Barcelona are hoping to raise €200m in player sales this summer

Barcelon are still looking at various players this summer that seem well beyond their financial means, but there is some method behind the madness. Despite being just under €200m over their salary limit, that this about the figure they are aiming to bring into the club solely through player sales this summer.

The list of players they will try to sell begins at the back with one or both of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, depending on the offers they receive. Meanwhile returning central defenders Clement Lenglet (Aston Villa) and Eric Garcia (Girona) will be sold after their loan moves expire. Both are enjoying solid seasons in their respective clubs.

Another central defender they are hoping to profit from is Jean-Clair Todibo. The Nice centre-back has been linked with a move that could cost as much as €60-70m as per Sport, as Premier League clubs follow him closely. Barcelona have a 25% sell-on fee, meaning that could be worth around €15m if that is the case.

The biggest sale of the lot will be Raphinha, if they can persuade him to go. They feel they will receive an offer of around €100m from Saudi Arabia this summer for the Brazilian, and while previously it had been reported that super-agent Jorge Mendes was looking for exit routes for him, now it is Pini Zahavi who is working on a deal for the 27-year-old. Thus far Raphinha has shown no desire to leave, and still less to leave Europe.

The final decided sale is Ansu Fati. The 21-year-old has neither left injuries behind at Brighton and Hove Albion this season, and nor has he recovered his form under Roberto de Zerbi. He signed a major deal around the same time as Pedri, and the Blaugrana will look to move him on.

Once again Amadou Onana of Everton is named as Barcelona’s top target for the summer. This list seems to represent an ideal transfer window for the Blaugrana, and there is no certainty that they will be able to persuade several of these players to leave the club. In addition, suitors aware of Barcelona’s situation will be especially stingy with their offers in hope of a bargain. None of the biggest names like Frenkie de Jong or Ronald Araujo are mentioned, who are looking like the most valuable assets that they would consider an offer for.